 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and heavy rain will keep minor
flooding occurring along the Black River at Galesville into Saturday
evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 915 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.6 feet on 03/26/1939.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

County Voters: Repeal state's 1849 abortion law

  • Updated
  • 0
Ballot box voting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Large majorities of voters in La Crosse and Vernon counties along with others in Wisconsin believe the legislature should repeal the state's 1849 abortion law.

In Tuesday's elections, voters in La Crosse County faced this question: "Should the Wisconsin legislature repeal or keep the state's 1849 abortion ban that provides no exceptions in cases of rape or incest nor to protect the health of the mother?"

In La Crosse County, the result was a three-to-one margin of those wanting the legislature to repeal the law. That equated to 27,399 to 9,093 in voting numbers. 

Similar questions were asked in Vernon, Eau Claire, and Milwaukee counties.

In all four counties, nearly two-thirds or more of voters said the legislature should repeal the law. 

Vernon County saw a 65-35 difference in voters. It was roughly the same percentages, 66-34, in Eau Claire County. 

Some 76-percent of Milwaukee voters said the law should be repealed. 

The Latest: Election Results

The law, which was enacted a year after Wisconsin became a state, went back into effect after the Supreme Court's June 2022 ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. It lead to an end to abortions being provided in Wisconsin. 