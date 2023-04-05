County Voters: Repeal state's 1849 abortion law

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Large majorities of voters in La Crosse and Vernon counties along with others in Wisconsin believe the legislature should repeal the state's 1849 abortion law.
In Tuesday's elections, voters in La Crosse County faced this question: "Should the Wisconsin legislature repeal or keep the state's 1849 abortion ban that provides no exceptions in cases of rape or incest nor to protect the health of the mother?"
In La Crosse County, the result was a three-to-one margin of those wanting the legislature to repeal the law. That equated to 27,399 to 9,093 in voting numbers.
Similar questions were asked in Vernon, Eau Claire, and Milwaukee counties.
In all four counties, nearly two-thirds or more of voters said the legislature should repeal the law.
Vernon County saw a 65-35 difference in voters. It was roughly the same percentages, 66-34, in Eau Claire County.
Some 76-percent of Milwaukee voters said the law should be repealed.
The law, which was enacted a year after Wisconsin became a state, went back into effect after the Supreme Court's June 2022 ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. It lead to an end to abortions being provided in Wisconsin.