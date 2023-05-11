COVID-19 public health emergency comes to an end

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) COVID-19 became a public health emergency on January 31, 2020.
After more than three long years, that emergency is coming to an end.
The pandemic affected so many people, but no group more severely than the patients who contracted the virus, their families and the medical community who cared for them.
Dr. Todd Kowalski from Gundersen Health System spoke with us about a broad, but important topic - what the medical community learned.
Toward the later stages of the pandemic, Dr. Kowalski says the polarization of opinions about how to deal with COVID-19 became challenging. But it also emphasized the importance of crafting a communication strategy to delivery important health information.
The medical community also learned a lot about the importance of partnerships.
And at Gundersen, Kowalski adds the importance of caring for the people who deliver medical services to patients, so they can continue providing care at the highest level.