Cow struck, killed, in collision with pickup in NE Iowa

WAUKON, Iowa (WXOW) - A full-grown cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds is struck and killed in a collision with a pickup truck Thursday night in Winneshiek County.
It happened about 9:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 9 near Trout Creek Bridge according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office.
They said the pickup, driven by Matthew Siebert of Waukon, was headed east when he struck the cow that was in the roadway.
The cow was estimated to weigh between 1,000-1,400 pounds.
The collision caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to Siebert's pickup.