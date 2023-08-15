Cranberry harvest forecast looks to increase over 2022

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WXOW) - Cranberry industry forecasts show that Wisconsin is expected to see a larger harvest than last year.
Crop projections from the U.S. Cranberry Marketing Committee said that the state should see approximately 4.97 million barrels of cranberries harvested this fall.
That is an increase of 150,000 barrels from 2022.
The Wisconsin Cranberry Growers Association said in a statement that the state would end up producing roughly 60-percent of the nation's supply of cranberries.
Overall, projections call for 8.17 million barrels of cranberries to be harvested in the U.S. in 2023.
“Wisconsin is a global leader in cranberry production, generating $1 billion in state economic impact and providing thousands of local jobs across the Wisconsin, and we are proud to continue that tradition in 2023,” said Tom Lochner, executive director of the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association (WSCGA). “Our 250+ multigenerational family farmers are hard at work preparing for harvest season, and will soon have another crop of cranberries ready for tables across the U.S. and around the world.”
The WSCGA said that the crop is produced on 21,000 acres across central and northern Wisconsin. They said that most of the state's production would be frozen then used for frozen berries, dried cranberries, juices, sauces, and other food items.
The industry has also increased exports of cranberries to foreign markets including China, Mexico, and United Kingdom.
The harvest begins in late September.