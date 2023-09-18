Cranberry Harvesting is Underway

 Skip to main content
  • Updated
  • 0
WARRENS, Wis. (WXOW) - As autumn arrives in Wisconsin, it's time for a longstanding tradition that has shaped the state's culture and economy for centuries. That tradition is cranberry harvesting.

Wetherby Cranberry Company in Warrens is hard at work getting their product ready to be sent to farmers markets and grocery stores all over the nation.

The history of cranberry harvesting in Wisconsin can be traced back to the Indigenous tribes, such as the Menominee, Ojibwa, and Ho-Chunk, who first inhabited the region. They were the first to cultivate and harvest cranberries in the state's marshy wetlands. They used them for medicinal remedies, food preservation, and ceremonial offerings.

As one of the leading cranberry-producing states in the nation, Wisconsin has established itself as a global powerhouse in cranberry cultivation, with a significant economic impact that reaches far beyond its borders.

“For 29 consecutive years we have been the number one producer of cranberries in the nation", says Nodji VanWychen, owner of Wetherby Cranberry Company. "In fact we produce 60-percent of the nation's crop of cranberries. And for the cranberry industry itself we contribute $1 billion to the state's economy.

In a few months, once this year’s harvest is picked, farmers will then flood bogs again and let it freeze solid in  order to protect next year's harvest from the winter conditions.

For more information on Wetherby Cranberry Company and the services they offer you can go to FreshCranberries.com.

