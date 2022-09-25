Cranfest parade lines the streets of Warrens

WARRENS, Wis. (WXOW) - The annual Cranfest parade was held Sunday with all the usual floats and performances fans often expect taking to the streets of Warrens.
Marching bands, local royalty, military personnel and more walked the parade route while waving and tossing out candy.
During its first year in 1973, Cranfest had 3,500 visitors and 75 booths. Nowadays, the community gets 120,000 guests and 1,300 vendors setting up shop.
Among those in attendance, Glen Bass of West Salem takes notice of the firetrucks in the parade, something near and dear to his heart.
"I'm a captain in the West Salem Fire Department," Bass said. "I've been in a few parades. It's pretty neat seeing all the kids. The kids get a really good kick out of it. Riding in the trucks. You don't get a chance to see trucks all the time. In a parade, we usually take all the kids in. It's a lot of fun."
Cranfest raises around $4 million annually for Monroe County and donates to area schools, fire departments and Lion's Clubs.