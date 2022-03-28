Crash damages car showroom

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police continue to investigate a car crash on Sunday afternoon that damaged the Pischke Motors showroom.
Officers were called to the building at the corner of 4th and Cass streets for a two-vehicle collision.
According to reports, a black SUV ran a red light and hit a gold Charger. Their momentum led both vehicles through the showroom windows.
The driver of the Charger fled the scene after the collision. The driver did go to the hospital later. When officer arrived, the driver fled the hospital because of a revoked driving status.
The driver of the black SUV was given a citation for driving through a red light.
None of the vehicles in the showroom were hit by either of the crashing vehicles.