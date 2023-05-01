Crawford County provides update on derailment cleanup, road closing

FERRYVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Monday afternoon, Crawford County Emergency Management provided more information on where things stand regarding the cleanup of the derailment south of De Soto last week.
They provided a news release that answers many questions the public has about the railroad and when Highway 35 might reopen.
Q: Why didn't we shut down the train tracks knowing the Mississippi was at this level?
A: BNSF (Burlington Northern Santa Fe) is a private entity that owns the private property which the tracks are on and property adjacent to the tracks. They are held to standards by the Federal Government on how they must inspect their track, when they can run, when they must shut down, and any other restriction on them. BNSF was monitoring and inspecting lines through Crawford County during the flood. The FRA (Federal Railroad Administration) is doing a full investigation into the derailment.
Q: Why are there trains starting to re-operate on these tracks?
A: Railways are overseen by the FRA. Inspections were completed and all guidelines that the FRA have provided to BNSF have been followed (According to FRA). The FRA is conducting a full investigation, but at this time they have been cleared to re-open tracks. Railways are private property and governed by the federal Government.
Q: Why is the road still closed?
A: The highway is shut down to keep repairs going on the track and roadway. BNSF has multiple lines of track on that rail. The only way to access these tracks was on State Hwy 35. The STATE DOT granted access and shut down HWY 35. The size of equipment, number of loads going out, and all-around hazard of work site, is why it is still being closed. After completion BNSF has been in talks with State DOT about repairing any damage to the roadways and accesses, they may have caused. The main concern is public safety. If it was not a public safety hazard, we would not have been shutting these roads down. We understand the extreme frustration and extended travel times this has caused our community. We will open it as soon as safely possible.
Q: When can I use HWY 35 without the detour?
A: Our plan is to have it open Wednesday May 3rd but understand unforeseen circumstances could happen to extend this.
Q: What is the foam we are seeing in PDC down main street and in the Marina Area?
A: The Hazmat teams and EPA determined nothing hazardous was released from the derailment that would be a danger to the public. Boom was used to gather any type of diesel and misc. cargo (such as coffee creamer). The state of Wisconsin DNR Spill line has been contacted to have a spill coordinator investigate this.
Q: Why is the road closed from Crawford County B to De Soto? They could get off on Old Highway 35.
A: The traffic from the oversized loads taking up both lanes of traffic, which is coming and going from the crash site, did not allow for safe access to Old Highway 35. This access is unsafe to use due to the construction area.
Q: Are there still Hazardous Materials?
A: All hazardous materials have now been removed.
Crawford County Emergency Management encourages all residents to stay away from the site and to follow all detours and safety precautions issued by the department.
More information from Crawford County is expected at a Wednesday news conference.
RELATED STORY: Tons of derailment debris goes to La Crosse County Landfill