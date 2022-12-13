CRDN of Western Wisconsin wins 'Soak it Up! Award'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - CRDN of Western Wisconsin is being recognized for its efforts towards mitigating stormwater runoff.
La Crosse Area Waters named CRDN of Western Wisconsin the 2022 Soak It Up! Award winner in October.
On Tuesday, James Wille, the Owner of CRDN, introduced water protection features on the property, and La Crosse Area Waters local government staff dedicated a new educational sign.
The land was redeveloped with the help of local contractors Brickl Brothers, Makepeace Engineering, and Winona Nursery.
"Before we developed this location, water basically went into the street, into the storm sewers, you know, just kind of as runoff into our natural environment," Wille said.
The new site design directs water from the rooftop to the ground and over pavement to basins, where it infiltrates through two feet of engineered soil and long-rooted native plants that soak up the runoff and help filter out pollutants.
The City of La Crosse is giving CRDN around $600 in stormwater utility credits each year. More local water-friendly projects and information on how to plan your own can be found here.