Crews contain large fire at construction plant

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Wednesday evening fire results in damage to an industrial facility near Highway 16.
La Crosse Fire crews were called to 2601 Conoco Rd., near the intersection of Hwy. 16 and County Rd. B, at 7:24 p.m. Upon arrival they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a large hopper and conveyor belt structure at the plant. The department said a total of 21 firefighters quickly controlled the flames and extinguished them a short time later.
Our reporter on scene spoke with a firefighter who said they believe the blaze may have started due to smoldering welding material left from maintenance on a conveyor belt earlier in the day. The cause is still under investigation.
No one was injured as no one was at the facility when the fire broke out. The 911 call reportedly came from the apartments across Hwy. 16.
La Crosse Fire was assisted by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and Xcel Energy.