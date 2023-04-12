Crews contain large wildfire in Monroe, Juneau counties

UPDATE (WKOW) -- 12:37 a.m. -- The Salvation Army has provided hotel rooms for eight evacuated households from Juneau County for the night. Emergency Management says five buildings have been destroyed. The information wasn't immediately available on whether they were residential.
Emergency Management will be doing air quality tests in the morning to rule out if the fire has created a toxic situation.
Necedah, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin DNR says a fire broke out in the Township of Necedah Wednesday evening. The cause is still under investigation.
According authorities, parts of Highway 12 in Monroe County were still closed because of the fire as of late Wednesday night.
The latest update from the Wisconsin DNR says the fire -- stretching into Juneau County is contained but crews will remain on site throughout the night to "mop up and patrol".
Some residents in both Monroe and Juneau counties had to be evacuated.
There were no injuries reported.
WXOW has a reporter at an evacuation site in Warrens working to bring us more information and reaction on our next newscast.