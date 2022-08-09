Crews preparing for this weekend's "Ashley for the Arts" event

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - The small town of Arcadia is preparing for a major event organizers say will draw over 50,000 people to Memorial Park.
Ashley for the Arts has a lineup of music performances and family friendly activities such as axe throwing and ventriloquist shows.
The event serves as a massive fundraiser for 65 area organizations, including local schools. In 2021, over $635,000 was raised and spread throughout the groups.
In order to set it all up, Event Director Cole Bawek says that volunteers have flocked from all over to assist in setting up tents, stages and more.
"It takes over 4,000 volunteer shifts to put on 'Ashley for the Arts,'" Bawek said. "Through the event setup for two weeks, the event days itself over the weekend or even tear down. We couldn't do what we do here at 'Ashley for the Arts' without all the great help from our area schools districts and area organizations."
The event runs from Thursday until Saturday with special performances on different days. Tickets are available online for $35 and can also be bought at the gate.
