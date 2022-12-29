 Skip to main content
Crews respond to a chimney fire in the Town of Shelby

shelby fire-122922.jpg

The Town of Shelby Fire Department responded to a call Thursday for a chimney fire in a multi-level home.

TOWN OF SHELBY, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Town of Shelby Fire Department responded to a call Thursday for a chimney fire in a multi-level home. 

The call came in around 2:30 p.m., for smoke in the residence. 

When Shelby Fire Department arrived on scene, they reported that there was smoke in the basement, which lead them to the chimney. 

House fire in Shelby.jpg

Shelby Assistant Fire Chief Travis Proksch said the fire was put out relatively quick. 

"We've got it extinguished, just doing some investigation - checking for extension," Proksch said. "Making sure we don't have a fire some place hidden in the wall. We'll be clearing out of here within the next half hour or so."

shelby fire 2-122922.jpg

He added that there were no injuries; everyone had evacuated from the structure before Shelby Fire arrived on scene. 

A kitten was pulled from the house and seems to be okay. 

