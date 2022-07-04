Crews set up fireworks for Riverfest finale

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Skyrockers arrived at Pettibone Park at 8 a.m. Monday to prepare for the evening's fireworks display that will cause Riverfest to come to an end.
President of the Skyrockers, Marty Schmal, says that the crew comes together for several shows and can form bonds with one another this time of year.
"We really enjoy getting together on the 4th," Schmal said. "We shoot the week before to celebrate Onalaska. This is the peak of our firework time, if you will. It kind of becomes a close knit family for 10-14 days of our summer."
The fireworks come mostly from Chinese manufacturers and will be lined up for around 500 feet along the Mississippi River nearly a quarter of a mile away from Riverside Park, where Riverfest is being held.
The event's Media Director, Nick Bjerke, says the goal is to leave a smiling face on the numerous patrons of the explosive performance.
"The idea here is that everyone's going to be happy," Bjerke. "That's kind of our main focus today. Making sure we can provide that entertainment for them. Along with the help of the Skyrockers and working closely with each other, we are here to make sure that happens tonight."
The fireworks are slated to start at 10 p.m. Monday night.