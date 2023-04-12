Crews working to contain a 100 mile wide wildfire in Eastern Monroe County

Necedah, Wis. (WXOX) - The Wisconsin DNR says a fire broke out in the Township of Necedah Wednesday evening. The cause is still under investigation.
Parts of I-94 west and Highway 12 in Monroe County are still closed because of the fire.
The latest update from the Wisconsin DNR says the fire -- stretching into Juneau County is contained but crews will remain on site throughout the night to "mop up and patrol".
Some residents in both Monroe and Juneau counties had to be evacuated.
WXOW has a reporter at an evacuation site in Warrens working to bring us more information and reaction.