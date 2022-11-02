19-year-old arrested after incident by Northside Elementary School

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A 19-year-old man is facing several charges after driving by a La Crosse school late Monday morning wearing a mask and waving what staff said was a gun in the air.
Police were called to Northside Elementary at 11:47 a.m. after school staff said a gold-colored vehicle drove by the school multiple times. They said the driver was wearing a mask and holding what appeared to be a gun in the air.
At the time, a number of children were on the school's playground for recess.
Officers quickly arrived at the school and the area to try to find the vehicle and driver.
They found the vehicle and said officers conducted what they call a high risk traffic stop. The driver, identified as Carter R. Radde, 19, said he had an airsoft gun in the vehicle when he drove past the school.
According to police, he said he was on his way to pick up some friends when he made a wrong turn so he drove by the school again. He also admitted how it could be alarming to the staff at the school.
Radde said he had left the airsoft gun at his friends house assuming police had been notified. It was later found at the home. The mask was discovered in the vehicle.
Radde was taken into custody on charges including Terroristic Threats, Disorderly Conduct While Armed, and Felony Bail Jumping. Following a court appearance on Wednesday afternoon, Radde was given a $5,000 cash bond according to court records.