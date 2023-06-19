 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN UNTIL 11 PM
TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until 11 PM
CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe,
Richland, and Vernon.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires, enhanced
production of surface ozone will cause the air quality index to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level. The best
chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index will occur across
south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these areas, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should avoid
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while everyone should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in the advisory area, the
sensitive groups described above should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

$1M bond set for suspect in downtown La Crosse drive-by shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The man arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that injured six people early Saturday morning now has a $1 million cash bond.

Deandrew Grant appeared before Judge Todd Bjerke Monday afternoon. He'd been arrested on six counts of attempted 1st Degree Reckless Homicide on Saturday by La Crosse Police. 

Deandrew Grant-jailed.jpg

In court, prosecutors told the judge that there was an altercation earlier in the evening that involved Grant and several other people. A short time later, Grant drove his car the wrong way down 3rd Street and opened fire. Two of the people involved in the earlier altercation were among the wounded. The other people hurt had no involvement in the other incident.

Prosecutors said that they have surveillance video as a part of their case. After making their request, Judge Todd Bjerke gave Grant a $1 million cash bond.

He's awaiting formal charges in the case which should happen later this week. 

