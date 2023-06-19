$1M bond set for suspect in downtown La Crosse drive-by shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The man arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that injured six people early Saturday morning now has a $1 million cash bond.

Deandrew Grant appeared before Judge Todd Bjerke Monday afternoon. He'd been arrested on six counts of attempted 1st Degree Reckless Homicide on Saturday by La Crosse Police.

In court, prosecutors told the judge that there was an altercation earlier in the evening that involved Grant and several other people. A short time later, Grant drove his car the wrong way down 3rd Street and opened fire. Two of the people involved in the earlier altercation were among the wounded. The other people hurt had no involvement in the other incident.

Prosecutors said that they have surveillance video as a part of their case. After making their request, Judge Todd Bjerke gave Grant a $1 million cash bond.

He's awaiting formal charges in the case which should happen later this week.