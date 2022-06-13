$500K cash bond set for Sparta homicide suspect

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Bond was set at $500,000 cash for a Sparta man charged with 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of his girlfriend last month.
Shawn J. Hock also appeared in Monroe County Circuit Court Monday afternoon on other charges including aggravated battery with domestic abuse enhancers.
The criminal complaint said that on May 10, Hock called 9-1-1 at 10:17 a.m. that he woke up and found his girlfriend, Sara Latimer, dead next to him in bed. When officers arrived, they noted she had bruises to her face and head and one eye was swollen shut.
The complaint said that police had had previous calls to the couple's apartment at 116 East Jefferson Avenue for domestic calls in the past.
Later in the complaint, it said that Latimer messaged her mother around 11:40 p.m. on May 9 asking to pick her up the next day and that Hock had physically assaulted her earlier in the evening. He had told investigators that he fell asleep between 9-10 p.m.
The complaint said that Latimer was seen by Sparta Police Officer Brian James at a laundromat at around 1:30 a.m. on May 10. He said she did not have the significant facial trauma she had when she was found deceased several hours later.
Surveillance video from about 90 minutes later, the complaint said, shows "a male figure, fitting the description of Shawn Hock can be seen on the video approaching SFL (Latimer). Deputy Chief Ferguson reports the video depicts SFL leaving with the male in the direction of 116 East Jefferson, shortly thereafter."
Hock told investigators that he went to the laundromat and convinced Latimer to come back to the apartment where he said they eventually fell asleep. The complaint said he denied killing Latimer, "but had no explanation as to how she would have received such significant injuries while lying in bed with him."
An autopsy performed the following day at UW-Madison indicated that the blunt force trauma to the head and face was the cause of Latimer's death.
Hock remains in the Monroe County Jail. He's scheduled to return to court on July 8.