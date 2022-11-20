Alma Center woman arrested for OWI with child in vehicle

BLAIR, Wis. (WXOW) - An Alma Center woman is facing a court hearing after she was arrested Saturday for OWI while having an 11-month-old child in her vehicle.
According to a news release trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol pulled Heather Buder, 36, over Saturday at around 5:16 p.m. on Broadway Street in Blair for an equipment violation.
When speaking with Buder, the trooper said there were signs of impairment. Subsequent tests led to Buder's arrest for OWI 2nd offense with a minor in the vehicle under the age of 16.
The release said that Buder was taken to a local hospital for a evidentiary test followed by her incarceration at the Trempealeau County Jail.
The state patrol said the child was released to another adult family member.