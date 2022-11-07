Arcadia man arrested on 6th OWI charge

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - An Arcadia man is facing charges following his arrest for what the State Patrol said is his 6th OWI offense.
James Anthony Angst, 63, was arrested late Monday afternoon after he was pulled over by a trooper by the intersection of Highway 95 and County Road C west of Arcadia.
The trooper pulled Angst over around 3:28 p.m. for speeding and an equipment violation according to a news release from the State Patrol.
During the stop, the trooper said that Angst showed signs of impairment. Additional investigation including field sobriety tests were done with Angst. The trooper then determined that Angst was driving while intoxicated and arrested him.
Angst was taken to a local hospital for what the State Patrol said was an evidentiary chemical test of his blood. Following that, Angst was transported to the Trempealeau County Jail to await formal charges.