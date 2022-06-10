Attempted homicide charge filed against person wounded in La Crosse shooting; Arrest warrant issued

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Charges against the person wounded last month in a shooting that left a 15-year-old teen dead have been upgraded to include attempted first-degree attempted homicide.
A criminal complaint was filed on Wednesday against Jackson A. Greengrass, 17, of La Crosse for the attempted homicide charge as well as a charge of Felony Murder-Battery as a Party to the Crime.
Two misdemeanor charges of Possession a Dangerous Weapon-Person under 18 and Intentionally Point a Firearm at Person were also included in the complaint.
On June 3, La Crosse Police said Greengrass had been arrested on May 23 on three misdemeanor charges, booked into jail, and released that day.
Greengrass was with Storm Vondrashek when he was fatally shot on May 22 outside an apartment complex in the area of 1900 7th Street South in La Crosse.
Sage Hicke is charged with Vondrashek's death. Hicke is currently in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
Details in the criminal complaint against Greengrass have witnesses giving differing accounts of what happened shortly around 1:30 a.m.
Witnesses said the three were armed when the altercation began in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
The witnesses said that Vondrashek hit Hicke with his weapon.
From there, witness versions vary in the complaint on who fired when, or even if Greengrass or Vondrashek fired their weapons. Some were able to see the person identified as Hicke firing at both Greengrass and Vondrashek while others weren't depending on their location.
Ultimately, Vondrashek was found laying in the parking lot of the complex by La Crosse Police officers who were responding to a shots fired call. Although lifesaving efforts were tried, Vondrashek died a short time later.
Greengrass was located later that morning at Gundersen Health System undergoing treatment for wounds from the shooting. The criminal complaint said that when he was asked about what happened, "Greengrass stated that he had blacked out during the entire incident and wasn't sure."
The complaint goes on to say that in an interview with La Crosse Police Investigator Burg on May 22, "Greengrass denied having a gun and said that he didn't "think" Vondrashek had a gun."
An arrest warrant for Greengrass was issued on Wednesday by Judge Elliott Levine.