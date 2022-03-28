Bail set at $500K cash for northside homicide suspect

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The judge in the case against one of the two men facing charges in a northside homicide set bond at half a million dollars during his first court appearance in a La Crosse County Court on Monday afternoon.
Karvel Freeman is charged with with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide-Party to the Crime and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety-Party To The Crime.
Assistant District Attorney Nick Passe said in court Monday during a discussion over bail that Freeman touched the accused gunman, Nelson D. Brown, which was a signal to shoot Ernest Knox, who later died of his wounds in the January 8 shooting. The shooting happened at a birthday party outside an apartment in the 700 block of Rose Street.
Passe asked Judge Ramona Gonzalez for $500,000. He argued that given that the charges carry a possible life prison term, a high cash bond was warranted.
Freeman's attorney Eric Pangburn countered that his client had no previous criminal record and that his family could possibly come up with somewhere between $5,000-$10,000 for bond.
While she said the issue of bond could be revisited at a later date, Judge Gonzalez agreed with the prosecution a defendant facing a life prison term could be a flight risk, she set bond at $500,000 for Freeman.
He's scheduled to return to court on April 5.