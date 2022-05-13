Black River Falls man arrested after shots fired during incident at Buffalo County bar

ALMA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Black River Falls man is arrested early Friday morning after an incident outside a Buffalo County bar where gunshots were fired at people.
According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, around 2 a.m., their office got a call of shots fired at a tavern in the Town of Buffalo. Deputies from Buffalo and Trempealeau counties, and the Winona Police Department went to the scene.
While authorities were headed there, they received a description of the suspect vehicle. A Trempealeau County deputy saw the vehicle and stopped it on STH 34/54 near Klein Lane in Trempealeau County.
One of the people inside the vehicle, Shakuur Kroll, 26, of Black River Falls, was identified as the person who fired the gun according to the sheriff's office.
A 21-year-old female passenger, Artanya Engel, also from Black River Falls, was also taken into custody. She was later charged in court with misdemeanors for marijuana drug possession and having drug paraphernalia.
The investigation into the incident determined that Kroll and three men got into a verbal altercation outside the bar. The sheriff's office said that at one point, Kroll pulled a handgun out and fired two rounds, one of which was in the direction of the three men. Neither round struck anyone according to the sheriff's office.
They said that while Kroll initially left the scene after the shooting, he returned a short time later to collect evidence that could connect him to the shooting.
He then fled in the vehicle that was eventually stopped by the Trempealeau County deputy.
Kroll was arrested on charges of operating a firearm under the influence of an intoxicant, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and first degree recklessly endangering safety.
He is in the Buffalo County Jail awaiting a court appearance.