Black River Falls man arrested for 5th OWI

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A Black River Falls man is arrested Saturday morning on his fifth OWI offense.
56-year-old Troy A. Schaller was also booked into the Jackson County Jail on felony bail jumping charges.
A Jackson County Deputy pulled over Schaller's vehicle in the Town of Irving just before 9 a.m. for speeding and erratic driving according to the sheriff's office.
During the stop, the deputy witnessed impairment by Schaller and performed sobriety tests which Schaller failed. He was then arrested and jailed.
The sheriff's office said that at the time of Schaller's arrest, he was out on two felony bonds for OWI arrests in 2022 for incidents in September and December.