Black River Falls woman gets 12 year prison term in drug death case

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A case involving the overdose death of an Eau Claire man nets a Black River Falls woman a 12-year prison term.
Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Anna Becker sentenced Jackie E.F. Snow after she reached a plea deal on a charge of Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin as a Party to a Crime.
A charge of First Degree Reckless Homicide-Drug Delivery was dismissed but considered for sentencing.
The case dates back to December 2017 when a drug delivery led to the death of an Eau Claire man.
In a statement from Jackson County District Attorney Emily Hynek, it said that in her sentencing argument that Snow had "bragged about the heroin she was distributing in the Jackson County area. Hynek also said that Snow knew the drugs she distributed had caused other overdoses but "considered the potential loss of life it an "acceptable risk" if it meant continuing her drug dealing enterprise."