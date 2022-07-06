Body of woman found in Mississippi River outside of Winona

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW)-- Law enforcement officers are working to determine the identity of a woman who was pulled from the Mississippi River just south of Winona Tuesday afternoon.
The Winona County Sheriff's Office confirmed they received a call at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 about a body floating in the water.
The department says a dive team was sent out to investigate, along with a boat provided from the Winona Fire Department.
After locating the woman's body, it was determined that the location of the discovery would place the investigation under the jurisdiction of Buffalo County across the river in Wisconsin.
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office will now be leading the investigation and will conduct the autopsy before releasing the cause of death and identity of the person.