California woman arrested in Coon Valley faces federal drug charges

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A California woman arrested in September in a Coon Valley home is now facing federal drug charges.
On Wednesday, Heather Carter, 49, was indicted on a charge of attempting to possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
According to information from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Carter brought large quantities of meth from California to Southwest Wisconsin. When she arrived in the state, she would distribute the drugs to people in Crawford, La Crosse, Richland, and Vernon counties.
She was taken into custody by authorities on September 23 at a home at 300 Roosevelt St. in Coon Valley. Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick said that when she was arrested, Carter was trying to deliver 422 grams of pure meth, 248 counterfeit pills that tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine, and 850 grams of THC edibles.
If convicted, Carter faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years.
The investigation that led to the arrest was a cooperative effort of the Crawford and Vernon County Sheriffs’ Offices, Coon Valley Police Department, West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Drug Enforcement Administration.