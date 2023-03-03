Caught on Camera: MN Juvenile drives car off bridge

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO/CNN) - A dramatic end to a high speed chase in Minneapolis that involved two juveniles.
It started when a trooper tried to pull over a Kia that was speeding on Interstate 94.
The driver didn't stop and instead exited the highway.
Then the driver tried to get back on the highway but lost control fo the car.
The car went off the bridge overpass and landed wheels up below.
Authorities said two juveniles got out of the vehicle and ran away across the highway.
But authorities eventually caught up with them and arrested them both.
They had only minor injuries.