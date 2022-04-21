Chase ends with arrest of Readstown man

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Readstown man was arrested after he led authorities on a short chase Tuesday night.
Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said deputies were called to an incident in the 500 block of North Fourth Street Readstown around 10:40 p.m. involving Richard D. Heal, 51, of Readstown.
When deputies arrived, Heal fled in a vehicle.
The pursuit only lasted a brief time as his vehicle hit a concrete barrier near the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 131 North.
Heal wasn't injured in the crash. He was then taken into custody by Vernon, Crawford, and an off-duty Richland County sheriff's deputy.
Following a bond hearing Wednesday, the sheriff's office said Heal was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Formal charges from the Vernon County District Attorney's Office are pending against Heal.