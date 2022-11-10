Coon Valley man charged with shooting deer out of season

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW) - A Coon Valley man is facing jail, fines, and the loss of hunting privileges after he is caught shooting a deer out of season.
The incident involving Douglas D. Meyers, 60, happened in November 2021.
According to the criminal complaint filed against him, a tip to the DNR's Violation Tip Line led wardens to Meyers' rural Coon Valley home. After initially telling the wardens he shot a large whitetail buck with a crossbow by his home November 1, after more than an hour of questioning, Meyers admitted he used a rifle to shoot the buck while he stood behind his garage. He then walked up to the dead deer and shot it with a crossbow. Meyers told the wardens that he took the arrow and stabbed the buck where he shot the deer to cover up the gunshot wound.
He also confessed, according to the complaint, that he used harvest authorizations belonging to his wife in order to harvest additional bucks in 2016 and 2019. Meyers said he admitted to placing out illegal bait on his property to attract deer.
As a result, in addition to the criminal charge of hunting deer during a closed season, the complaint said that the wardens "seized Meyers’ rifle, crossbow, the deer cape, the venison, the illegal bait, trail cameras, the rack from the buck referred to as the “17 pointer”, and the two deer racks from the bucks killed by Meyers in 2019 and 2016 in which he admitted using his wife’s harvest authorizations.
The misdemeanor charge against Meyers, filed October 13, 2022, carries a maximum fine of $2,000 and county jail for up to six months. He would also lose his hunting privileges for three years. He is scheduled to appear in La Crosse County Court on December 21 on the hunting charge and forfeitures.