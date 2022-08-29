Day one for Aspseter homicide trial

SPARTA, Wis. - (WXOW) - The trial for the man accused of attacking and killing an 87-year-old relative with an ax officially began in a Monroe County courtroom.
Thomas Aspseter is facing one count of 1st degree intentional homicide as well as two counts of 1st degree attempted intentional homicide.
In June 2021 Aspseter attacked his grandmother and her husband in their residence. A third person in the home was also severely injured.
"I killed him," cited Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles in her opening remarks. "That's what the defendant said in his 9-1-1 call. The evidence in this case will show that Mr. Aspseter did just that."
Defense attorney Russ Hammer noted Aspseter had been going through some rough times, but conceded that some facts could not be changed.
"Mr. Aspseter did in fact wield an ax during an altercation," Hammer said. "In fact, take Bernard Waite's life."
Aspseter sat quiet and stared ahead through the mornings proceedings.
The jury heard from the 9-1-1 dispatcher that took Aspseter's frantic call as well as the Sparta police officer that was first on the scene.
Officer Kyle Seubert recounted what happened when he arrived.
"During that period of time, the defendant said that he had shot himself in the throat," Officer Seubert said. "He said that he used the .22 caliber rifle that he dropped on the ground."
The jury was also show the body cam video taken by Officer Seubert during that time.
As the trial moves to day two, Aspseter remains in jail on a $1 million cash bond.