Details released in Onalaska Police incident

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska Police provided more details on what led to a standoff between three people and authorities Tuesday night.
Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck issued a timeline for the several hours the incident lasted.
It began around 3 p.m. when a department investigator saw a Gary Willert, who the investigator knew had a warrant for his arrest, arrive at a parking lot at 313 Main St. He then saw a second person, Jarel Jenkins, who also had a felony warrant for his arrest, arrive.
When the investigator and officers tried to contact the two, they weren't successful, but did end up arresting a third person, David Olsen, who also had arrest warrants.
Meanwhile, Willert and Jenkins went into an apartment. Police were able to get Willert to leave the apartment where he was then taken into custody.
Police said they tried contacting Jenkins and two others in the apartment without any answer. Chief Ashbeck's statement said that due to Jenkins' history of possessing firearms and seriousness of his outstanding charges including felon in possession of a firearm, they decided to call in the La Crosse County Emergency Response Team.
The team and Onalaska Police executed a search warrant just after 7 p.m. The statement said multiple attempts at verbal contact were made. Jenkins and two others had barricaded themselves in the apartment. A short time later, communication between both sides was finally made.
Around 8:30 p.m., Jenkins and the two other people in the apartment left the apartment and were taken into custody.
Jenkins was taken to the La Crosse County Jail on an outstanding warrant from Monroe County. Police later learned that he had a warrant out of Winona County.
Online jail records show he remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.