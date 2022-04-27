District Attorney explains reasons behind charges, bond

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - At a press conference Wednesday, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said that he requested the 14-year-old suspected of killing Lily Peters be given a $1 million cash bond because of his intentions the night she was killed.
Earlier in court, Newell told the judge that the suspect, C.P-B, told law enforcement it was his intention to rape and kill Peters "from the get-go."
Newell also said he wanted the high bond because, even though the 8th grader does not have a drivers license, he may try to leave the area given the penalties he is facing.
Newell told reporters that C.P-B is facing three charges: 1st degree intentional homicide, sexual assault, and sexual assault of a minor under 13 resulting in great bodily injury.
If convicted in adult court, C.P-B faces up to life in prison on the homicide charge, up to 60 years in prison on the sexual assault charge, and up to life in prison on the sexual assault of a minor charge.
As for if the case will stay in adult court or move to juvenile court, Newell said that will be up to whether C.P-B's attorney's and if they petition the move. Because of the 1st degree intentional homicide charge, Newell said the case automatically began in adult court.
Newell could not say if Lily Peters and C.P-B are related. He also said he cannot get into the facts of the case because the judge sealed the criminal complaint.