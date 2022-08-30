Doctors testify during second day of Aspseter homicide trial

SPARTA, Wis. - (WXOW) - A number of people testified during second day of testimony in the Thomas Aspseter trial.
The 38-year-old is charged in the murder of 87-year-old Bernard Waite as well as the attempted murder of two others. Aspseter is on trial for attacking them with an ax in June 2021 in a rural Sparta home.
The morning began with three different doctors testifying to the injuries and aftercare required by one of the survivors of the ax attack.
This was followed by neighbors of the victim's home telling Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles about Aspseter approaching them a few days before the attack. He told them he was worried about his grandfather who was inside the home but not answering.
"He said he couldn't get into the house and his grandfather's car was in the garage," said witness Calista Mathison. "He was concerned and needed to get in and asked if we had a tire iron or anything that he could get in with."
Mathison said they did lend him a tire iron, which he later returned telling them he was able to get inside and contact his grandfather who was actually out of town.
The final witness of the morning was Kevin Scott, a DNA analyst with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. He was able to show the jury the murder weapon, a five foot handled ax. His testimony consisted of his test results, connecting Aspseter to holding the ax. Scott was also able to show that blood stains on the ax blade were those of two of the victims in the attack.
Testimony is expected to wrap up on Wednesday or early Thursday.