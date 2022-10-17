Domestic Violence Awareness Month highlights available resources

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Victims of abuse have resources available to them through the La Crosse Police Department as they mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
In the state of Wisconsin, domestic violence calls result in a mandatory arrest once disorderly conduct or battery takes place or is suspected.
The LCPD has a Domestic Abuse Reduction Team (D.A.R.T.) that specializes with these incidents. Following the initial report, officers forward it to a D.A.R.T. officer who works with New Horizons, an organization that specializes in helping victims of domestic violence.
Sergeant Brooke Pataska with the La Crosse Police Department explains why some people stay in potentially dangerous relationships.
"Some of them might be used to that," Pataska said. "Whatever is happening in the home. The may also have a financial strain. With some of those resources we can kind of break that and let them know there's other ways that we can help them. The community can help them. It's truly a community endeavor. I mention New Horizons and everything they do. What their advocates do is sit down and assist and help them walk them through that so they're not alone throughout that whole process."
Pataska adds that minors at these incidents are treated like adult victims.
The department receives multiple domestic violence calls a day.
If you or someone you love is experiencing abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text "START" to 88788.