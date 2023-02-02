Drug investigation leads to homeowner's arrest, 3 others taken into custody

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A search of a rural Jackson County home leads to the arrest of the homeowner and three other people.
Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera said that members of his department and other officers from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office searched a home on South Alma Center Road on the morning of January 31 as part of a drug investigation.
During the search, methamphetamine, money, and firearms were seized.
Sheriff Waldera said that investigators found evidence that packaging, distributing, and delivering controlled substances had been occurring.
The owner of the home, Milton G. Haskins, Jr., 55, of rural Alma Center, was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
The arrest charges included manufacturing/delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm, and maintaining a drug house. All those charges are felony crimes.
Three others were arrested during the search. All had outstanding arrest warrants when they were apprehended. Arrested were: Theoradore H. Saarnio, 57, of Merrillan, Justin Farmer, 41, from Spencer, WI, and Jerimiah Farmer, 40, of Alma Center.
An initial court appearance for Haskins hasn't been scheduled as of Thursday afternoon.