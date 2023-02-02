 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Drug investigation leads to homeowner's arrest, 3 others taken into custody

  • Updated
  • 0
handcuffs.jpg

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A search of a rural Jackson County home leads to the arrest of the homeowner and three other people.

Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera said that members of his department and other officers from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office searched a home on South Alma Center Road on the morning of January 31 as part of a drug investigation. 

During the search, methamphetamine, money, and firearms were seized. 

Sheriff Waldera said that investigators found evidence that packaging, distributing, and delivering controlled substances had been occurring. 

Milton Haskins mug shot.jpg

The owner of the home, Milton G. Haskins, Jr., 55, of rural Alma Center, was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail. 

The arrest charges included manufacturing/delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm, and maintaining a drug house. All those charges are felony crimes. 

Three others were arrested during the search. All had outstanding arrest warrants when they were apprehended. Arrested were: Theoradore H. Saarnio, 57, of Merrillan, Justin Farmer, 41, from Spencer, WI, and Jerimiah Farmer, 40, of Alma Center. 

An initial court appearance for Haskins hasn't been scheduled as of Thursday afternoon. 