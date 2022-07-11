Eau Claire sexual assault suspect arrested after 20 mile chase in Vernon County

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office arrests a man wanted for questioning in an Eau Claire sexual assault investigation but not before the man led officers on a 20 mile chase.
The sheriff's office said they got a request from Eau Claire Police for help finding Aaron M. Trumble, 37, regarding the assault.
On Thursday, July 7 at around 1:15 p.m., a deputy saw Trumble driving through Genoa on Highway 35. Backup was called in and a traffic stop began. Instead of pulling over, Trumble fled.
The 20 mile pursuit ended through the county when deputies forced Trumble to stop his vehicle with a rolling roadblock.
Trumble was then arrested without incident on felony charges of fleeing and eluding.
No one was hurt during the pursuit according to the sheriff's office.