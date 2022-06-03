Eight years in prison for fatal fight over parking space at Menard's

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A fight over a parking space at the northside Menard's store in La Crosse that led to an elderly man's death has ended with a prison sentence for the other man involved.
Matthew Kinstler was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday in the death of Russell Paulson in May 2020. The criminal complaint said that the two men got into an argument after Kinstler felt that Paulson, 79, parked too close to Kinstler's vehicle.
Witnesses said the verbal argument turned physical and Kinstler hit Paulson, who then fell to the ground bleeding from the head. He later died from his injuries.
Kinstler reached a plea deal in the case in March.
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said that besides the eight years in prison, Kinstler also received six years of extended supervision following his release.
He tells WXOW that the Paulson family had wanted 20 years in custody.
Gruenke said they asked for ten years in prison. He said that they are satisfied with the sentence although they thought a little more time was warranted.