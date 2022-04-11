Five arrested in Jackson County drug case

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Three people are charged so far after the arrest of five people in Jackson County last month following what the sheriff's office is calling a lengthy drug investigation.
The sheriff's office said on March 24, they executed a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Komensky northeast of Black River Falls. During the search, deputies and investigators found drugs and paraphernalia.
A statement from the sheriff's office also said that based on what they found at the residence, they opened what they called a Drug Endangered Children case.
Online court records show that at least three juvenile children were involved.
In all, the five people were arrested on what the sheriff's office said were drug related offenses, active bench warrants, probation/parole holds, and felony bail jumping violations.
So far, three of the people have appeared in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Jonathan Goetzke, Jackie Snow, and Katherine Snow all were charged with Possession of drug paraphernalia during their initial appearances.
Goetzke and Jackie Snow also face charges of felony bail jumping as a repeater.
The other two individuals haven't been charged yet.