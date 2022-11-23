Guarding against porch pirates this holiday season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Sending and receiving holiday gifts picks up this time of year but sometimes those deliveries attract a criminal element.
Porch Pirates are people who steal packages from people's doorsteps after they have been delivered.
Sgt. Brooke Pataska of the La Crosse Police Department said it's a common problem all year, but the illegal activity really increases during the holiday season.
"There's more packages being delivered, there's more packages that people are receiving from family and friends this time of year," Sgt. Pataska explained. "So, it's just that heightened awareness, if you did purchase something and it should be arriving, just make sure and track that package"
"it's usually pretty quick...Happens really fast, because they don't want anyone to be alerted to it and they quick take off...In whatever direction they can."
Being home when a package arrives is ideal but if you're busy and can't be at home when mail arrives, USPS La Crosse Postmaster Jamie Muller said they can help.
"Put on signature confirmation through us," Postmaster Muller recommended. "That way a person has to sign for it when it comes to you. If nobody's home, then it gets held here at the postal service and they can come in and pick it up at the office."
Other tips to deter porch pirating include being a good neighbor and helping out the delivery folks.
"Be watchful and help your other neighbors out and let them know as soon as you can," Pataska said. "Like 'Hey, you got a package', if that's a door they don't normally enter, they wouldn't see it, that kind of stuff."
Muller wanted to remind the public that postal carriers are sometimes out delivering in neighborhoods until 8pm.
"Keep the lights on at night," Muller said. "That keeps the thieves aways as well. It helps the carriers to deliver it to the right place and it also protects our carriers on the steps and everything else at night."
If you become a victim of porch pirating, La Crosse Police would appreciate video or pictures might help catch the criminal.
Cameras are always helpful, absolutely," Sgt. Pataska said. "And if it's a neighbor who sees something and they kind of snap a picture or they're able to take a video of that suspect or strange vehicle, strange people. That always helps us too,"
Sergeant Pataska added that home surveillance cameras do provide another level of protection but recommended placing the cameras low enough to capture the suspect's face on video.
When sending gift through online shopping, police also recommend alerting friends and family of the delivery ahead of time and to use tracking and signature confirmation at their end too.