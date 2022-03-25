 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 630 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY MORNING...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 11.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 12.1 feet tomorrow morning. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...No available flood history.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Richland, Vernon, La Crosse, Crawford and Grant
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Holmen woman arrested after crashing into Stoddard tavern

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - A Holmen woman is arrested after authorities said she crashed a vehicle into a Stoddard tavern earlier this week. 

It happened Sunday morning around 2:48 a.m. when deputies from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office were called to the Thirsty Turtle. The caller said a woman had driven into a vehicle into the tavern. 

When deputies arrived, they found the woman, identified as Allison M. Thompson, had hit a dumpster so hard it caused structural damage to the building. The force of the impact also broke several water pipes on the main floor and basement of the building.

The Stoddard Fire Department was called to turn off the water and make sure the building was safe. 

Thompson wasn't hurt in the crash according to the sheriff's office. She was arrested for suspected OWI. Additional charges are possible pending the outcome of the investigation by the sheriff's office. 