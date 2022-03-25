Holmen woman arrested after crashing into Stoddard tavern

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - A Holmen woman is arrested after authorities said she crashed a vehicle into a Stoddard tavern earlier this week.
It happened Sunday morning around 2:48 a.m. when deputies from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office were called to the Thirsty Turtle. The caller said a woman had driven into a vehicle into the tavern.
When deputies arrived, they found the woman, identified as Allison M. Thompson, had hit a dumpster so hard it caused structural damage to the building. The force of the impact also broke several water pipes on the main floor and basement of the building.
The Stoddard Fire Department was called to turn off the water and make sure the building was safe.
Thompson wasn't hurt in the crash according to the sheriff's office. She was arrested for suspected OWI. Additional charges are possible pending the outcome of the investigation by the sheriff's office.