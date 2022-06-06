Homicide charge filed in fatal shooting of La Crosse teen

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A 1st Degree Intentional Homicide charge is filed against an 18-year-old in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old last month in La Crosse.
Sage Hicke was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. He turned himself in to La Crosse Police on Friday.
The criminal complaint provides conflicting witness accounts of what happened on May 22 when the shooting occurred outside an apartment complex in the area of 1900 7th Street South in La Crosse that left 15-year-old Storm Vondrachek dead.
The witnesses do agree that Vondrachek hit Hicke with a small caliber carbine. It was later recovered by police at the scene.
The witnesses also told investigators that Hicke fired at both Vondrachek and a third person, Jackson Greengrass, who was wounded in the exchange.
Versions differ as to whether or not Vondrachek or Greengrass ever fired their weapons during the incident. Some accounts said one or the other did and others said they didn't.
When police arrived, they found Vondrachek laying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He passed away a short time later from his injuries.
Greengrass was located at Gundersen Health System undergoing treatment for wounds from the shooting. He was later arrested on several charges related to the incident and is out on bond.
Hicke remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. He returns to court on June 14.