Homicide suspect returns to La Crosse County Jail from Tennessee

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The one suspect in custody in a January fatal La Crosse shooting is now back in Wisconsin from Tennessee where he was arrested earlier this month.
Online jail records show that Karvel T. Freeman, 35, of Madison, was booked into the La Crosse County Jail on Sunday.
Freeman was arrested March 9 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on a La Crosse County warrant. He was held in jail there without bond pending a court hearing regarding a return to La Crosse to face charges outlined in the arrest warrant.
The warrant against Freeman and a second suspect, Nelson D. Brown, were filed on March 8 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Both men are charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide-Party to the Crime and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety-Party To The Crime.
Brown faces additional charges of Possession of a Firearm by Outstate Felon as a repeater and Felony Bail Jumping-Weapons as a repeater.
The criminal complaint said that on early on the morning of Saturday, January 8, a La Crosse Police officer was heading north on the the 700 block of Rose Street when he heard what he believed to be possible gunfire. He saw a vehicle driving away by The Verse bar at 719 Rose St. as well as people running from the scene.
The officer then heard screams that someone had been shot. He called for an ambulance and eventually found a person, later identified as the victim Ernest Knox, with a gunshot wound to his chest. Although the officers and first responders began life saving measures and transported Knox to the hospital, he passed away about an hour after the shooting.
During evidence collection at the scene, investigators found Freeman's wallet.
Witnesses said that a number of people were in an apartment upstairs above the bar and that Freeman and Brown were upset. They said that Knox was trying to calm things down. As the three were coming downstairs, a witness said that Freeman touched Brown, which he interpreted as a signal to shoot Knox. He then saw Brown pull out a gun and shoot Knox from 3-4 feet. The two then fled from the area.
Brown remains at large.
Anyone with information on Brown's location is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575.
Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com.
People can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via phone.