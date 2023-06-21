 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT Friday.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night,
with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the
morning hours.

The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all
others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Iowa man arrested for Houston County burglary, vehicle theft

  • Updated
  • 0
By Kevin Millard

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - Returning to the scene of the crime in Caledonia led to the arrest of and charges filed against an Iowa man.

Caledonia Police got a report of a stolen vehicle from Bonanza Grain/Kruckow Rock Products in Caledonia on June 13. The investigation turned up that a burglary happened with a number of items taken. 

During the investigation, they found evidence that the suspects might return again to try to take more. Working the Houston County Sheriff's Office, police set up surveillance at the business. 

Late that night, just before midnight, they saw suspicious activity at the scene. It led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle and some of the property stolen the day before. Authorities also recovered a motorcycle stolen out of La Crosse. 

Nicholas Soto Mug shot.jpg

They arrested Nicholas Armando Soto, 38, of Preston, Iowa on several charges including 3rd Degree Burglary and theft. 

He appeared in Houston County Court where he was given a $50,000 unconditional bail or $10,000 conditional bail.

Soto is back in court on August 2. 

