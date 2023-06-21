Iowa man arrested for Houston County burglary, vehicle theft

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - Returning to the scene of the crime in Caledonia led to the arrest of and charges filed against an Iowa man.
Caledonia Police got a report of a stolen vehicle from Bonanza Grain/Kruckow Rock Products in Caledonia on June 13. The investigation turned up that a burglary happened with a number of items taken.
During the investigation, they found evidence that the suspects might return again to try to take more. Working the Houston County Sheriff's Office, police set up surveillance at the business.
Late that night, just before midnight, they saw suspicious activity at the scene. It led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle and some of the property stolen the day before. Authorities also recovered a motorcycle stolen out of La Crosse.
They arrested Nicholas Armando Soto, 38, of Preston, Iowa on several charges including 3rd Degree Burglary and theft.
He appeared in Houston County Court where he was given a $50,000 unconditional bail or $10,000 conditional bail.
Soto is back in court on August 2.