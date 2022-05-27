Judge: No new trial for Todd Kendhammer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County Judge Todd Bjerke has denied a motion from attorneys asking for a new trial for a West Salem man convicted in 2017 of killing his wife.
On Monday, online records show that Judge Bjerke signed an order denying the motion by Todd Kendhammer's attorneys who sought a new trial based on ineffective counsel during his original trial in 2017. The judge's decision came following a three day evidentiary hearing last August in which Kendhammer's attorneys presented testimony to support their arguments for a new trial.
Todd Kendhammer told investigators in 2016 that a pipe fell off a passing truck, impaled the windshield of his vehicle, and struck his wife Barbara as they were headed down a rural West Salem road, fatally injuring her.
Investigators testified in the original trial that they searched for but never found either the truck or any surveillance video showing a truck that matched Kendhammer's description. As another part of their investigation, several videos were made of a pipe falling off a truck. Those videos, prosecutors said at trial, showed the unlikelihood of Kendhammer's story.
The evidentiary hearing featured testimony from defense experts who said that Kendhammer's version of events was possible. The testimony included incidents from around the country showing similar circumstances where pipes impaled the windshields of vehicles while they traveled down the highway.
In March 2018, following a nine-day trial and guilty verdict from the jury, Judge Todd Bjerke sentenced Kendhammer to life in prison with the possibility of extended supervision after 30 years on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.
The case has been on appeal since that time.