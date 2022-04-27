Juvenile suspect given $1 million cash bond, held in connection with homicide of Lily Peters

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WAOW)-- The juvenile suspect that was arrested in connection with the murder of Lily Peters was in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday.
The State asked for the $1 million cash bond, and said the juvenile, identified as "C.P-B" intended to rape and kill Peters "from the get-go."
District Attorney Wade Newell said they intended to charge CP-B with three charges.
Those charge are First-degree intentional homicide, First-degree sexual assault, and First degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 resulting in great bodily harm.
The 14-year-old male was given a $1 million cash bond by Judge Benjamin Lane and ordered to have no contact with juveniles and no possession of weapons.
He is accused of attacking Lily Peters, fatally strangling her before sexual assaulting her.
The juvenile was identified to by initials.
The $1 million bond was set due in part to the court saying there was a credible threat to the public if the defendant was allowed out on bond.
His attorney argued for a $100,000 cash bond.
He also said during the proceeeding that his client lived with his mother and was a life-long resident of Chippewa County. The juvenile is an 8th grade student.
The suspect and his attorney were not in court for the hearing. They interacted through a video connection from the county's Juvenile Detention Facility.
The juvenile returns to court next week.
