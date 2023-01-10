La Crescent man jailed for injuring child

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - A La Crescent man is sentenced to the Houston County Jail after his conviction on a charge of Malicious Punishment of a Child.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened in December 2021 when Erik Precht was accused of hurting the 4-year-old victim. He initially tried to say the child sustained injuries from falling down stairs at a residence in La Crescent.
The child's father, after picking up the child and discovering multiple bruises and injuries, went to the police. They took the child in for a medical exam.
The pediatric physician called the injuries "extensive" in the complaint and stated that "her injuries are acute and are consistent with non-accidental trauma."
It went on to say that "Neck injuries are consistent with forceful injury and could be caused by strangulation."
Precht was arrested a short time later. He was sentenced on Monday on the felony charge.
Judge Carmaine Sturino stayed a 1 year-1 day prison sentence and instead sentenced Precht to 120 days in the Houston County Jail. He also is on supervised probation for five years.