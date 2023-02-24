La Crosse attorney weighs in on Alex Murdaugh murder trial

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As many watch the Alex Murdaugh murder trial unfold, one local attorney gave News 19 his opinion on the matter.
Joseph Veenstra with Johns, Flaherty & Collins says the trial is like click bait, drawing the attention of many. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son at their South Carolina home in 2021.
Veenstra said that Murdaugh taking the stand in his own defense works in his favor since jurors will be curious to hear from the accused person and leave them wondering why a man would talk if he were guilty. The prosecution is using the chance to press Murdaugh on lies he admitted to telling law enforcement during the day of the incident.
Veenstra adds that the defense does not need to present a perfect case.
"If the defense is able to convince one juror that he's not guilty, or that the state didn't prove it beyond reasonable doubt, then there'd be a hung jury and there'd be a mistrial and the state could choose whether to prosecute it again or not," Veenstra said.
If Murdaugh were to be found not guilty, he can't be tried a second time on the murder charges he is facing.
When asked how he expects the trial to end, Veenstra expects a lengthy deliberation period and that he wouldn't bet money on any outcome.