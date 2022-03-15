La Crosse County law enforcement to receive over $342,000 from the State

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday announces over $50 million for state law enforcement agencies to ensure safety in their communities.
La Crosse County agencies will receive $342,109.
Outside of the Milwaukee Court House on Tuesday, the Governor detailed a series of grants for law enforcement agencies to assist their ability in addressing safety needs in the community.
"I said then, and I'll say it again today that violence is not a foregone conclusion. It is not inevitable. There are more things we can do and this is another public health crisis that deserves our actions," said Evers.
Local and tribal law enforcement will receive $19 million to help support operations. This includes addressing a pandemic-induced backlog in the State's criminal courts. The Milwaukee County Court System will receive the largest investment of $14 million.
Evers says the grants are designed to be supportive.
"Whether it's training, recruitment bonuses, community placing needs, or technology, these funds will help our local and tribal law enforcement agencies address community-specific, public safety needs," said Evers.
Agencies will receive no less than $7,000.
Here is a breakdown of the largest amounts coming to La Crosse County:
- $152,940.47 for the La Crosse Police Department.
- $82,030.30 for the La Crosse Co. Sheriff's Office
- $22,803.75 for the Onalaska Police Department
- $14,147.86 for the West Salem Police Department