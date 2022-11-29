La Crosse homicide suspect arrested in Arizona

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The second person wanted in a fatal shooting in La Crosse in January is now in custody in Arizona.
La Crosse Police said Tuesday morning that Nelson D. Brown was arrested in Mesa, Arizona on November 25 by U.S. Marshals on a warrant from La Crosse County. Information from Maricopa County Court said he was arrested at a residence in Mesa shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday. Once he was positively identified, the court documents said he was booked into the Mesa City Jail. He was later transfered to the Maricopa County Jail system.
Brown made a court appearance on Saturday where he was charged with being a Fugitive from Justice.
In March, Brown had charges filed against him including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide/Party to the Crime against him for his role in the shooting on Ernest Knox.
The criminal complaint said that on early on the morning of Saturday, January 8, a La Crosse Police officer was heading north on the the 700 block of Rose Street when he heard what he believed to be possible gunfire. He saw a vehicle driving away by The Verse bar at 719 Rose St. as well as people running from the scene.
The officer then heard screams that someone had been shot. He called for an ambulance and eventually found a person, later identified as the victim Ernest Knox, with a gunshot wound to his chest. Although the officers and first responders began life saving measures and transported Knox to the hospital, he passed away about an hour after the shooting.
During evidence collection at the scene, investigators found Freeman's wallet.
Witnesses said that a number of people were in an apartment upstairs above the bar and that Freeman and Brown were upset. They said that Knox was trying to calm things down. As the three were coming downstairs, a witness said that Freeman touched Brown, which he interpreted as a signal to shoot Knox. He then saw Brown pull out a gun and shoot Knox from 3-4 feet. The two then fled from the area.
Freeman was arrested in March in Tennessee. His trial is set for February 2023.
Brown is now awaiting extradition from Arizona back to Wisconsin.
This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.